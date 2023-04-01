Earlier this morning, BigHit announced in a statement that BTS’ J-Hope will be embarking on South Korea’s mandatory military service. He will be the second member to do so while the band is on hiatus, with Jin is currently serving.

“The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only,” BigHit‘s statement read. “To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

“We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP,” they added. “We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you.”

After the company’s official announcement, J-Hope jumped on WeVerse, where he shared a selfie and a message to fans. “Have a great weekend. Don’t worry too much!!!! I love you, ARMY,” he wrote.

Selfie muna bago ma kalbo 🥲🥲🥲

We will wait for you J-Hope 🫶🏻💜 pic.twitter.com/wrZGMVBbK1 — seokjin/parkjongseong 💜💙 ∞ (@bbymagnesium) April 1, 2023

The BTS Army was surprised by the news, as it was timed to April Fools Day — but doesn’t seem like a joke. Continue scrolling for some reactions to J-Hope’s enlistment.

TELL ME THIS IS AN APRIL FOOL'S JOKE pic.twitter.com/40LfY7jMox — monze| twin 2 (@tinyyoongiboo) April 1, 2023

the earlier he goes the earlier he comes back

Y'ALL JOKING RIGHT?! NICE ONE BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA HAPPY APRIL FOOLS DAY YIPPIEEEEEEEEE RIGHT??????? pic.twitter.com/9fXIl9LNoY — roza 🌱 | GEORGE SAW MY EDIT (@missinchident) April 1, 2023