In support of his new solo album, Face, Jimin (of BTS) dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Along with discussing the record, the host and Jimin both took note of how many fans were in the audience as they cheered for the singer throughout the clip.

This prompted a short chat about who Jimin feels hyped up about when it comes to other celebs or musicians.

“Is there anyone that you get starstruck when you met?” Fallon asked.

“Oh, first, Jimmy Fallon,” Jimin answered. “You’re so funny and sweet.”

While this prompted aww’s from the crowd, Fallon wanted to know “who for real” was Jimin’s actual answer. He named Halsey.

“She has a big heart and she has the talent that would make anyone starstruck,” he said. “All our members love her.”

The two had worked together on the 2019 BTS song, “Boy With Luv.” A few months after its initial release, Halsey did a social media Q&A, where they revealed that Jimin made her nervous — along with some other aspects about working with the boys.

“I wasn’t nervous about that!” they tweeted. “I was nervous cause I’ve never done choreo in a video before! But they were so awesome haha they made me so comfy and gassed me up.”

Check out Jimin’s full Fallon interview above, with the Halsey bit starting around 4:57.