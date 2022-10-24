Following the promotion schedule released that week, it looks like BTS member Jin’s “The Astronaut” is set to launch right on time.

In support of the new single, anticipation continues to grow as Big Hit Music dropped two teaser images consisting of portrait shots of the BTS member in what’s called the ‘Lunar Eclipse’ concept. Dressed all in black in a leather jacket, a pair of classic white Converse hi-tops, hair brushed back, and accessorized, Jin gives off a simple, modern look to your ordinary greaser.

Earlier today, it was reported Jin has left South Korea to fly out to Buenos Aires, Argentina to meet with Coldplay for their live broadcasted concert on Friday, October 28. The Mr. Worldwide Handsome member will be making his live performance debut of “The Astronaut” at the rock band’s show, the same day it releases.

The news comes after a promo teaser revealing Coldplay’s involvement in the single in a text exchange with the BTS member. The band is credited as the co-writers of “The Astronaut” alongside Jin.

However, this isn’t the first time the two parties have collaborated. Last year, BTS and Coldplay teamed up for their hit single “My Universe,” in which Jin himself was able to show a bit of his fanboy side next to the band.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.