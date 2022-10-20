BTS Jin Chris Martin BANGTAN TV BANGTAN BOMB
YouTube / BANGTAN TV
Pop

Did Coldplay Co-Write Jin’s ‘The Astronaut?’

by: Twitter

If there’s anyone winning at life right now, it’s Kim Seokjin — BTS’ eldest member, also known as Mr. Worldwide Handsome.

In a string of promotional teasers this week, it was revealed yesterday (October 19) that Coldplay has once again linked up with BTS for Jin’s solo single “The Astronaut” as co-writers.

Today, Chris Martin’s involvement in Jin’s single was only proven further in an exchange of wholesome text messages that eventually unveiled the news of Jin flying out from Seoul to Buenos Aires, Argentina to showcase “The Astronaut” with the band. Jin thanked Martin and his crew for helping his single (and fanboy dreams) come to life.

“Thank you so much for working so closely on this song with me, and listening to my opinions every step of the way,” the BTS vocalist texted. “I feel super honored to have worked with you, my superstar, my bro. And performing this song in Argentina sounds amazing! I will make it happen no matter what because you are my superstar.”

https://twitter.com/bts_bighit/status/1583020223418228738/photo/2

If there’s anything that further proves the tight bond between Jin and Coldplay, or BTS overall, it’s the guitar Martin gave the Korean artist during their first meet for “My Universe” last year. Signed, kissed, and personally hand-delivered to Jin, Martin teaches the BTS member how to play a chord.

Check out the full clip from BANGTAN BOMB of both world renowned bands meeting for the first time and Jin living the ultimate Y/N (Your Name) life below.

Tags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
Van Buren Records Sneer At Doubters And Reinforce Their Increasing Greatness With ‘DSM’
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×