Yesterday (July 2), BTS teased something mysterious, but fans were pretty quick to speculate that it was a travel show starring Jung Kook and Jimin. It turns out that was correct: Later in the day, Disney+ announced Are You Sure?!, which premieres on August 8 and will see the pair enjoy some international travel.

In a press release (as NME notes), Disney+ explains, “The unplanned nature of their trip leads to various situations where they frequently ask each other, ‘Are you sure?’ Throughout their travels, they enjoy simple daily pleasures and engage in outdoor adventures, such as camping, canoeing, and road trips.”

Jung Kook previously talked about the show in a 2023 chat with Suga (per The Indian Express), saying Jimin had the idea a long time ago, but they weren’t able to make it work out for a while.

Jung Kook said, “On a shoot with Jimin years ago, he said that it would be fun to do a travel variety show with me, and I agreed. But it didn’t go anywhere from there. Then, suddenly, they set up a shoot, and it got even funnier after Jimin hyung joined. It was a total mess.” Suga added, “There is something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings.”