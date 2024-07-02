At the moment, BTS is officially on a hiatus as group members fulfill their service obligations in South Korea’s military. Still, between the various solo projects that have emerged from the band, BTS fans haven’t been left wanting.

Now, they have something else to look forward to on August 8: Today (July 2), BTS shared a 12-second teaser video that shows off a series of photos of two people in a variety of settings.

While the teaser doesn’t officially reveal much, fans think they know what’s happening: A good portion of the responses to the post are fans excitedly declaring/speculating that a travel show starring the group’s Jimin and Jung Kook is on the way.

Jung Kook discussed the idea in a 2023 conversation with Suga (per The Indian Express), saying that Jimin had the idea a while ago, and for a long time, they weren’t able to make it happen.

Jung Kook explained, “On a shoot with Jimin years ago, he said that it would be fun to do a travel variety show with me, and I agreed. But it didn’t go anywhere from there. Then, suddenly, they set up a shoot, and it got even funnier after Jimin hyung joined. It was a total mess.” Suga added, “There is something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings.”