Usher unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming album, Coming Home — and fans are extremely excited. Spanning 20 songs, Usher will also be collaborating with a ton of artists. Burna Boy will help open the record as a feature on the title track, and then, Summer Walker and 21 Savage will follow it up on “Good Good.”

It also is a great day for BTS fans, as Jung Kook will appear on Usher’s remix of “Standing Next To You” — the final track of the album.

Fans will get to hear Usher’s album just two days before he takes the stage of Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to deliver his Super Bowl Halftime Show — making it genius timing to prepare the release. And hey, maybe even some of these artists could join him there, who knows.