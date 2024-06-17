BTS member Jimin had a humongous 2023: He released Face, his debut solo album, which managed a peak at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album also spawned the hit single “Like Crazy,” which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 to become the first chart-topper by a South Korean solo artist.

So, he’s on a roll, and he’s going to keep that going in 2024 with another new solo album: Today (June 17), he announced Muse, which is set for release on July 19. Here’s the announcement video:

A press release notes that the new project “documents his journey to find the source of his inspiration” and that it “will showcase his expanded musical spectrum across seven tracks.” Among those songs is “Closer Than This,” which Jimin released in December 2023.

BTS has officially been on hiatus since 2023 due to South Korean military obligations, but times have still been good for fans of the group. RM dropped a solo album last month, J-Hope has a new album and documentary series, V dropped a single in March, Jin was discharged from the military a few days ago, and this list goes on. BTS as a group may be on hiatus, but that hasn’t stopped the new music from BTS members from flowing.

Muse is out 7/19 via Big Hit. Find more information here.