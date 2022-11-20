The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony was quasi-hosted by Morgan Freeman and headlined by BTS’ Jung Kook, who performed the tournament’s official song “Dreamers.” Jung Kook released the empowering, upbeat anthem hours before the ceremony.

The accompanying music video is set to hit FIFA’s YouTube channel on Tuesday, November 22, and it has a lot to live up to after Jung Kook’s dazzling — literally, he was wearing a sparkling black jacket — live rendition at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. The galactic pop star owned the sprawling stage, backed by countless choreographed dancers and joined by Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

“Look who we are, we are the dreamers,” Jung Kook pristinely sang in the chorus. “We make it happen, ’cause we believe it.” Get used to hearing that a billion times between now and the World Cup’s closing on December 18.

BTS STAR JUNGKOOK IS LIVE AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP OPENING CEREMONY 🔥@BTSW_official pic.twitter.com/s6lOboHwuI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

After Jung Kook and Al-Kubaisi finished their galvanizing performance, “Dreamers” soundtracked a video montage of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani playing with Qatari children in the deserts. The video was described on the FOX broadcast as “very super emotional video because this shows you that we will play football whenever and wherever we have the opportunity, even if it’s barefoot.”

Jung Kook was confirmed as the opening ceremony performer last weekend. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off when Qatar and Ecuador take the pitch at 11 a.m. EST.

See more clips from the opening ceremony below.

.@morgan_freeman makes an appearance in the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony 🙌 pic.twitter.com/RSqKXGA2aj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

Here. We. Go. 🔥 Jake Gyllenhaal gets things started ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xbbpecIlkS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

"Because we support the U.S., the U.S., the U.S.

And that's the way we like it, we like it, we like it"@USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qywme1gRM5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022

President Joe Biden gives the @USMNT a call to wish them luck before the FIFA World Cup! 🇺🇸 (via @USMNT) pic.twitter.com/XcArP1P9jo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 20, 2022