jung kook grammys 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Jung Kook Of BTS Will Release 'Dreamers,' A New Single, Ahead Of The FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

InstagramTwitterContributing Writer

Jung Kook is keeping the BTS Army fed. Ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the BTS vocalist has announced that he will perform a new single at the opening ceremony.

Jung Kook’s upcoming solo offering is called “Dreamers” and arrives in time for the opening ceremony Sunday. The song’s accompanying music video will premiere on Tuesday via FIFA’s official YouTube channel.

In a recent interview with WeVerse, Jung Kook revealed that he is working on solo material ahead of BTS’ hiatus, however, he is still learning to be comfortable singing in his natural voice.

“I want to receive a lot of recognition and hopefully be able to hear my own singing and think, ‘Wow, I’m really, really good,'” he said. “In other words, I want to be able to sing really well and feel comfortable doing so. I can’t feel that way every time I sing, but … I just want to be good. Now that I’m a singer and have appeared on so many different stages, there’s times I do such a good job up there that it gives me goosebumps, and with those experiences piling up, I keep thinking, How freeing and fun would it be to get up on stage and be able to sing the perfect song? Completely worry free, just like in my imagination.”

“Dreamers” is out 11/20.

