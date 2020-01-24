BTS Is Officially The First K-Pop Group To Go Platinum In The US

K-pop supergroup BTS has taken the world by storm. Sold-out tour stops across the US have seen die-hard lining up outside venues for days before a show. But the group has proved they are more than just a passing fad. BTS’ chart-topping album Love Yourself: Answer has been certified Platinum in the US — making it the first album by a K-pop band to achieve the certification.

The 2018 effort Love Yourself: Answer had previously been certified Gold, but made the jump to Platinum, according to Billboard. In order to receive this honor, an album must sell one million equivalent album units in the US. The Recording Industry Association of America recognizes one equivalent album units as one album sale, 10 tracks sold from a record, or 1,5000 streams. Knowing that streaming dominates pop music, reaching one million equivalent album units sold is an impressive feat.

Love Yourself: Answer was the band’s first album to go Gold, but it’s not the only. Last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona became Gold certified this August.

Ahead of receiving a Platinum honor, BTS recently announced an expansive world tour. The group will tour across the US in major cities from LA to Chicago. BTS will then head to Europe to make stops in Barcelona, London, and Berlin touring in Japan.

