Although BTS is currently on an indefinite hiatus, the band keeps coming up with unique ways to keep their fans occupied. They are now releasing a new documentary titled BTS: Monuments: Behind The Star on Disney+, which will premiere on the streaming service on December 20 — just in time for the holidays.

The series will be split into eight parts, with two new episodes dropping each Wednesday from the premiere date. According to a release, BTS’ doc will provide a “glimpse into the countless obstacles and challenges the band encountered in reaching their global career-defining milestones, as well as the members’ daily lives and inner thoughts.”

BTS also shared a trailer for the upcoming docuseries, as it focuses on their decade-long time together as a massive band.

“I felt each and every emotion,” J-Hope admits in the video. The other members are included talking in various shortened confessionals, before it ends with RM cheerfully saying, “We did it.”

While the band isn’t expected to fully return until at least 2025, as they each individually complete the South Korean mandatory military service, the BTS members have continued releasing solo projects during their free time.

Check out the teaser for BTS’ Monuments: Behind The Star above.