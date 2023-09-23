BTS’ Suga is officially starting his mandatory military service in South Korea. However, according to Rolling Stone, he has opted for a unique alternate path that still meets the requirements. He will be working as a social service agent, which is a path for those dealing with “physical or mental health issues.”

The publication notes that Suga will still have to complete the three weeks of military training at some point. Previously, there had also been reports that Suga went for the alternate option after having surgery on his shoulder in 2020.

“I’ll faithfully serve and come back,” Suga shared as a message to fans via Weverse. “Please stay healthy and let’s meet all again in 2025.”

Big Hit, the BTS management company, also put out a statement for the BTS Army. They urged fans to “refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during the period of his service.”

“Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” the note continued.

BTS is currently on their hiatus as the members finish each of their requirements. Other members, Jin and J-Hope, are already doing theirs. Although Suga is the next to do so, the rest of the band will follow suit. Because of this, BTS likely won’t come back until at least 2025.