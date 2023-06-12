bts
Getty Image
Pop

BTS Is So Influential That Seoul Turned Basically The Whole City Purple Ahead Of The Group’s 10th Anniversary Event

BTS have been omnipresent for the last decade, and their unparalleled presence is on unique display this week. The K-pop group is supposed to be on hiatus, but they’re making an exception to recognize their 10-year anniversary.

Tomorrow, June 13, will officially mark a decade since BTS’ debut, and a commemorative single “Take Two” arrived last Friday, June 9, as part of a larger celebration.

Billboard reported on May 24 that BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA is slated for this Saturday, June 17, in Seoul, South Korea, which will be “open to the public” at Yeouido, Seoul.

Seoul is ramping up anticipation (not that BTS needs any help with that) by turning the city purple throughout this week, as shared across Twitter.

“The purple mark of BTS and their ARMY will shine on Seoul’s City Hall, multiple Han River bridges, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, and the cultural hub Dongdaemun Design Plaza,” relayed Rolling Stone‘s Larisha Paul. “They’ll also infiltrate the postal service beginning on Tuesday [June 13] when authorities will start issuing stamps marking the anniversary. By Saturday [June 17], fireworks will explode over a Han River park following a live talk from BTS’ RM.”

In March, RM opened up to EFE about how he was experiencing BTS’ indefinite hiatus allowing for each member to serve South Korea’s mandatory military service.

“After 10 years as a member of BTS, I didn’t know who I was and I wanted to know,” RM told the outlet. “I started out as a teenage rapper, then BTS came along and it was all very intense. Now that the group is inactive, I’ve gone back to thinking about the beginnings and the real reasons why I joined BTS.”

This week will be a particularly reflective time for all BTS members, although Jungkook just wants to be able to sleep.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age Of Pleasure’ Channels Freedom and Euphoria As Acts Of Resistance
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2023 So Far
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×