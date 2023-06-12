BTS have been omnipresent for the last decade, and their unparalleled presence is on unique display this week. The K-pop group is supposed to be on hiatus, but they’re making an exception to recognize their 10-year anniversary.

Tomorrow, June 13, will officially mark a decade since BTS’ debut, and a commemorative single “Take Two” arrived last Friday, June 9, as part of a larger celebration.

Billboard reported on May 24 that BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA is slated for this Saturday, June 17, in Seoul, South Korea, which will be “open to the public” at Yeouido, Seoul.

Seoul is ramping up anticipation (not that BTS needs any help with that) by turning the city purple throughout this week, as shared across Twitter.

BTS is celebrating 10th anniversary(13th). Throughout this week, Seoul will be colored purple, symbolizing BTS.

“The purple mark of BTS and their ARMY will shine on Seoul’s City Hall, multiple Han River bridges, the 123-story Lotte World Tower, and the cultural hub Dongdaemun Design Plaza,” relayed Rolling Stone‘s Larisha Paul. “They’ll also infiltrate the postal service beginning on Tuesday [June 13] when authorities will start issuing stamps marking the anniversary. By Saturday [June 17], fireworks will explode over a Han River park following a live talk from BTS’ RM.”