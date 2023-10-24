BTS’ Jimin treated fans to a special new documentary titled Jimin’s Production Diary. Currently available on Weverse, he takes viewers through the process of making his debut solo album, Face.

The film jumps between Jimin working at his record label, Hybe’s studio, as well as the apartment of the producer Pdogg — who frequently works with BTS.

In an early trailer for it, it starts with Jimin asking (translated to English), “Should I start by explaining why I made this album?” before cutting to a clip of him recording his song, “Face-Off.” He is seen doing a take, as he decides to try it again.

“It’s good to show such pathetic nature,” he says while pacing around a living room. “I was also pathetic, too.”

In the same room, he breaks down the meaning behind his song, “Alone.”

“I look at other people and they are working hard,” Jimin points out, as it cuts to him struggling with the songwriting process. “It has so much… emotional labor.”

Throughout the documentary, he goes on to focus on each of the album’s tracks. So far, Jimin is the third member of the group to have a film tied to their solo album, following J-Hope and Suga.

Check out the trailer for Jimin’s Production Diary above, and find the full documentary available to stream here.