BTS Achieve Their Fourth No. 1 Album In Under Two Years With ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’

Global K-pop stars BTS made a big splash in the US with their seventh studio album, Map Of The Soul: 7. After garnering a huge worldwide fan base, the seven-member boyband landed their fourth No. 1 record in under two years.

Map Of The Soul: 7 debuted a No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week. And the album made the biggest debut in 2020 thus far. According to Billboard, the album reached the top of the charts by selling 422,000 equivalent album units. Of the total number, 347,000 are in physical sales while the remainder consists of streaming. The impressive feat follows Harry Styles’ previously set record of 393,000 physical copies sold after the singer’s sophomore album Fine Line debuted at No 1. late last year.

Ahead of Map Of The Soul: 7‘s debut at No. 1, BTS became the first K-pop group to go Platinum in the US. The group’s previously chart-topping album Love Yourself: Answer was certified Gold until the record sold one million equivalent album units and achieved Platinum status. Love Yourself: Answer was the group’s first record to go Gold, but it wasn’t the last. BTS’ 2019 effort Map Of The Soul: Persona became Gold-certified this August, adding to the long list of accolades from the group.

