BTS’ ‘Butter’ Is Now Their Longest-Running No. 1 Song As It Spends Another Week Atop The Hot 100

At this point, there’s not much explaining that needs to be done about BTS in terms of their popularity. On a global scale, they are perhaps the world’s biggest pop act, and over the past year-plus, that has finally translated to major US chart success. Their latest No. 1 song is “Butter,” which spent its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting in that spot. That tied it with “Dynamite” for the group’s longest-running No. 1 single, but now the band has a new king in that department: “Butter” is No. 1 for a fourth week on the Hot 100 chart dated June 26.

On top of that, of all the songs to ever debut at No. 1, “Butter” is now just the 13th of them to spend its first four weeks at No. 1. The last song to pull that off was Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” which was No. 1 for its first eight weeks. The most recent song by a group to do that was Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing,” which spent its first four weeks (which also made up its entire No. 1 run) on top in 1998.

Even if “Butter” had only spent one week at No. 1, it would have still been historically impressive, considering it was BTS’ fourth No. 1 song in a span of just nine months.

