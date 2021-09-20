BTS have already earned their spot as global superstars ruling the charts, and today another global ruling body recognized their importance. BTS was tapped to perform “Permission To Dance” at the 76th United Nations General Assembly as well as give remarks to fans worldwide and the world leaders gathered to discuss sustainability.

The Washington Post reports that almost a million fans tuned in to watch the K-pop group perform and speak at the UN, and though they’ve visited before, this is their first time attending in their role as “special presidential envoy for future generations and culture,” a formal diplomatic designation from South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in. For his part, the president is more than a fan of BTS, calling them “the artist that is most loved by the people around the world.” Honestly, he’s not wrong.

While they were on the world stage, the group took a moment to heartily endorse vaccines. “Yes, all seven of us, of course we’ve received vaccinations. The vaccine was a sort of ticket to meeting our fans waiting for us and to being able to stand here before you today,” J-Hope said. Check out their special performance video above and look out for more political appearances from the band in the future, they’re officially diplomats now, too.