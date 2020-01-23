Ariana Grande Posted A Grammys Rehearsal Pic With BTS And Everyone Is Freaking Out

At first it looked like Ariana Grande might be planning an emotional performance of “Imagine” in tribute to Mac Miller for her appearance at the 2020 Grammys, but a new photo shared to Twitter tonight threw a wrench in that idea. Posting a pic of herself with internationally beloved Korean pop group BTS, Grande is all but confirming she’ll be collaborating with the crew on Sunday night. “Look who I bumped into at rehearsal :)” she caption a photo of herself and the group:

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

And yes, maybe she truly did just bump into them. Maybe the rumors that have been swirling about BTS performing with Lil Nas X are true, and it’s all just a coincidence. But let’s also remember that Ariana boycotted the Grammys last year due to disagreements with producers about her performance, and she and fans both were pretty disappointed with that result, so she might be pulling out all the stops this year and collaborating with the K-pop group as a welcome new element to the setlist she’s been performing for most of 2019.

Grande is also the queen of prescient collabs and remixes, hopping on Lizzo’s “Good As Hell” last year, for instance, so maybe she’s got an actual song with BTS in the works. All our speculation must continue unchecked until Sunday night.