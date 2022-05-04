A few weeks ago, BTS confirmed their next album is set to drop in June and now they’ve offered more concrete info on that front.

Today, BTS shared a “logo trailer” video for Proof, their upcoming project. They also wrote on Twitter, “0612091102120820…. 0610.” Fans were quick to note it looks like those numbers, when grouped in groups of four, represent the dates of previous BTS album releases. So, based on that pattern, Proof is coming on June 10, which is indeed a Friday, when new music is typically released. That date is also confirmed in the video.

Big Hit also shared a statement (as Bandwagon reports) that offers more info about Proof, saying:

“This is BIGHIT MUSIC. After ceaselessly sprinting forward since 2013, BTS is celebrating their 9th anniversary this coming June. It is all thanks to ARMY who have sent us your unwavering love and support. The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their past endeavours. The anthology album ‘Proof’ that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past, present and future of BTS. We hope that you look forward to BTS’ anthology album ‘Proof,’ and relive the history that BTS and ARMY made together so far, and will continue to make in the future to come.”

Watch the Proof logo trailer above.