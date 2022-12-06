BTS may be on hiatus, but that’s not stopping the highly-anticipated solo projects coming through. Over the summer, we got J-Hope and his EP Jack In The Box. In October, we got Jin and his hit single “The Astronaut,” co-written with Coldplay. Now, we have RM with his first full studio album Indigo.

As last Friday marked the album’s release, promotions for tracks on the solo project are well underway. After the release of the “Wild Flower” music video, the BTS leader unveils the video to Indigo‘s second track, the Anderson .Paak-featuring “Still Life.”

In his Tiny Desk Concert on NPR last Friday, RM revealed the inspiration behind the track was based on a trip to a museum and coming across a painting of the same name.

“When I see ‘Still Life,’ like the canvas,” RM said on the series. “My life is like a canvas. I’m exhibiting my life to the whole world, everywhere.”

Throughout the music video RM moves and grooves through various still scenes. At one point, he’s stuck in time inside of a train and the other he’s in a blank space moving graphics with his magic hands.

The concept of “Still Life” follows the overall theme of Indigo, where the album acts as an art exhibit curated by RM.

