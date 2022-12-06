As some of K-pop’s third generation acts have begun enlisting into the military, many are wondering about the status BTS member Jin’s mandatory military service.

According to a translated report from Soompi, via Naver, BTS’ label, BigHit Music, provided updates to “The Astronaut” singer’s upcoming enlistment. The Korean music giant provided details on the enlistment’s private entrance ceremony as well as the advisory of not crowding the enlistment site or purchasing unauthorized tours and products.

Check the full statement from BigHit below.

“Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We want to thank you for your continued support of BTS and would like to update you on Jin’s upcoming enlistment into the military. Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages illegally using artist IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time. Thank you.”

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Jin would go into basic military training before receiving his official assignment at the Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province recruiting center on December 13. However, BigHit Music has not yet confirmed.