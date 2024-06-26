New music from BTS‘ V is on the horizon. Today (June 25), the K-Pop group member teased a project called Type 1.

The news came in the form of a poster shared to social media. On the poster is white text that seems to be lyrics to a new song.

“I still wonder wonder beautiful story/ Still wonder wonder best part/ I still wonder wonder next story/ I want to make you mine,” reads the text.

At the time of writing, it is unclear whether Type 1 is a new single, album, or EP. But the cover art (of whatever this may be) sets a sexy vibe. On the cover, V is seen shirtless, leaning up against a wall in white elastic pants, pulling on his waistband.

While we don’t know much else about Type 1, we imagine that romance will be a key component of this project. Last year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, V explained the role romance plays in his life.

“I tend to really enjoy the atmosphere and the vibe in the scenes of everyday life,” V said. “I think I’m the kind of person to try to find meaning in everything. So whether that means going to beautiful places or eating delicious food or looking at nice scenery, I think that’s what romance is to me.”

Type 1 is out 7/9 via BigHit.