While BTS is still on an indefinite hiatus as the members complete their mandatory military service, that hasn’t stopped those who are available from pursuing creative endeavors as solo artists.

The latest to do so is V, who has now announced that he has a debut album on the way. His label, BigHit, revealed that the record is titled Layover and will arrive in September.

Fans can expect six songs on it, including a piano version of the standout track, “Slow Dancing.” The song was described as one with a “1970s romantic soul style” which “exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling.”

BigHit states that “Love Me Again” is a “captivating R&B track that highlights V’s low pitch voice,” and “For Us” is the album’s closer, being a “pop R&B track that serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics.”

According to a press release, the label also is encouraging BTS Army to listen to V’s album in order. They will also each have a corresponding music video.

Continue scrolling for the complete Layover tracklist.

1. “Rainy Days”

2. “Blue”

3. “Love Me Again”

4. “Slow Dancing”

5. “For Us”

6. “Slow Dancing” (Piano Version)

Layover is out 9/8 via BigHit. Find more information here.