Although the 2025 Grammys will proceed as planned, many music-related events throughout Los Angeles County has been canceled amid the ongoing wildfires. Understandably, Calibash 2025 presented by SBS Los Angeles, Mega 96.3FM and 97.9FM La Raza has been added to the list of concerts nixed as a result of the LA fires.

This year’s festive featuring performances by Maluma, Wisin, Xavi, Manuel Turizo, Emilia, Kapo and Alex Sensation was set to take place this Saturday, January 18 at Crypto.com Arena. However, in a statement online (viewable here), organizers revealed the new tentative date for Calibash 2025 is Friday, March 7.

“The devastation our Los Angeles community has suffered resonates deeply with all of us at Mega 96.3FM,” wrote a representative for the radio station. “This decision has not been easy, but we recognize the need to focus on the well-being of our community during these difficult times. Stay safe.”

Organizers have not yet confirmed if any changes have been made to the previously unveiled lineup. But based on the comment section of the post, ticket holders wouldn’t be opposed to it.

“Hopefully the line-up improves,” wrote one user.

“Maybe change the lineup whilst you’re at it,” chimed another.

For now, ticket holders and those interested in attending are encouraged to keep an eye out for updates posted on Mega 96.3 FM’s official Instagram page.