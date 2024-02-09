The king of Medellín is back. Tonight (February 8), Maluma has shared the video to his new single, “Bling Bling,” which features Mexican singer Octavio Cuadras and instrumentation by Marca Registrada.

In the song’s accompanying video, the boys are seen partying and dancing in a mansion, enjoying a night of gambling and cigars. Maluma grooves while dancing in a purple suit, seemingly taunting some spies who are after him.

According to a press release, “Bling Bling” is the first song from Don Juan Season 2, which is described as “a new season of releases by Maluma.”

In an interview with Forbes last year, Maluma explained how his Don Juan alter ego came to be.

“That is a character that I built at the beginning of [2023],” Maluma said. “I would say it’s a mix of James Bond, Hugh Hefner, and a little bit of Batman. I would say pretty cool, chic, classic, but still no fear. I’m going there, man. I have my goals set. Pretty clear. And I know that that character knows how to fight all these battles to get there. So, for me, that’s Don Juan. It’s a guy that is a mix of different things. And of course, a pretty romantic artist. But, at the same time, an artist that really likes to listen to the underground music too.”

You can watch the “Bling Bling” video above.