Nearly a year after she released her second album Romance, Camila Cabello revealed that she began work on her upcoming third album. “Been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place,” she said in the summer of 2020. Now, nearly two years later, we now have a title for that third album which is Familia. Since that announcement in 2020, Cabello has debuted two singles from the project: “Don’t Go Yet” and “La Buena Vida.” Now, we’ve received a third track and it comes in the form of a collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

Together, Cabello and Sheeran join forces for their second collaboration, “Bam Bam.” The track is a warm effort that finds Cabello sharing a heartfelt goodbye for a former lover. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now,” Cabello sings on the track. “I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house.” The song, which many believe is about her recent breakup with Shawn Mendes, also finds Cabello singing in English and in Spanish. While Sheeran contributes an all-English verse to the song, he also flexes some Spanish towards the end of the record. Cabello and Sheeran first joined forces back in 2019 for “South Of The Border.”

“Bam Bam” arrives after Cabello confirmed that her third album Familia would arrive next month on April 8. She also revealed the cover art for the album, which she called her “whole f*cking heart.”

You can listen to “Bam Bam” in the video above.

