In recent weeks, there has been some rumored beef between Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. More on that in a second, but now Cabello is saying that there’s nothing going on here.

In a new Paper interview, Cabello said, “I love Charli and I love Charli’s music, so I think [comparing us is] a huge compliment. Charli loves me, so everybody can f*ck off.”

In response to Cabello’s interview, Charli tweeted, “i luv it i luv it i luv it i luv it!”

i luv it i luv it i luv it i luv it! https://t.co/eOPA4yHhda — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 20, 2024

As for the context: Earlier this month, Cabello shared a video teasing her new song “I Luv It,” which some felt was similar to Charli’s own “I Got It.” Then Charli shared a video of herself mouthing along to “I Got It.” She chose the inside of a car as the venue, which is relevant given that in Cabello’s video, she sings her song while hanging out of a car window. Then, seemingly in connection to the video and to Cabello, Charli tweeted, “comee onnn mess is fun! nothing matters!”

comee onnn mess is fun! nothing matters! — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 7, 2024

So, whether there was actually any beef here or not, it appears things are at least cool between Cabello and Charli at this very moment. Now Charli can get back to rolling out Brat and Cabello can resume the lead-up to what will presumably be an album announcement of her own in the near future.

