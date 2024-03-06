Camila Cabello season appears to be shortly on the way, especially after the busy day she had yesterday.

At around 9 p.m. ET yesterday, Cabello took to social media to share a 28-second snippet of new music, which features a lot of repetitions of the phrase “I love it.” She captioned the post, “coming soon(er than you think).”

So, it would be natural to think that’s the song title, “I Love It.” However, Cabello also turned up to the Miami Heat’s game against the Detroit Pistons last night, where she was seen sporting a Heat jersey that replaced the last name on the back with “I Luv It.” She also connected with the Heat’s Jimmy Butler pre-game and gave him his own “I Luv It” jersey, which he put on and wore for a spell during warm-ups.

FOFOS! 🥹🫂 Camila Cabello levou uma camiseta de ‘I luv it’ para Jimmy Butler usar no jogo do Miami Heat! pic.twitter.com/A2e1GK2bg4 — Camila Cabello Brasil (@CamilaCabelloBR) March 6, 2024

At the moment, in light of all this, what appears to be the case is that the song is called “I Luv It” and that it’s out soon, possibly even this week if Cabello’s “soon(er than you think)” is any indication. No release date has been confirmed yet, though.

Cabello ended her 2023 by indicating she’d be dropping new music in 2024, and it looks like that’ll finally come to fruition in the coming days.