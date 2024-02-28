Charli XCX officially revealed that she’s in her Brat era. The pop star announced her new album this morning, which will consist of 15 songs. While it’s unclear what exactly is making the tracklist, she is reportedly dropping a new song titled “Von Dutch” this Friday — which could serve as the record’s lead single.

She’s stated previously that this record will be filled with dance music, inspired by the clubs she came from and grew up attending. She also shared that the run time is 41:23, in case that helps sort out how long the tracks will be. (Divided by 15, each song is averaged to be around 3:14.)

Over on Charli’s merch store, she is currently selling a limited-edition vinyl copy of Brat on a two-sided picture disc as the only physical copy so far, with one of the images being a close-up of her face. The vinyl also comes with a lyric book, a newsprint insert, and a sticker inside. Fans can pre-order it and find more information on her website.

A few days ago, Charli also performed a sold-out Boiler Room DJ set in Brooklyn, where she brought along some special guests including Addison Rae, A.G. Cook, and her fiancé, George Daniel of The 1975. Because of this, there could be even some other collaborations on the record.

Check out Charli’s announcement of Brat above.