Although the Fifth Harmony reunion rumor has been quash, two former members seem to be rekindling in another way. For years, fans of the former girl group hoped to see Camila Cabello and Normani restore their once bubbly friendship.

During a recent chat with Nylon, Camila revealed that the pair have seemingly been inching toward reconciliation.

“I remember times when we’d just be laughing so hard,” she said. “With space, we can go back and tap into that. The past couple of times I’ve seen her, I say something, and she laughs really hard. It doesn’t feel like we’re strangers. We’re getting back to the times when we [were] really close.”

Back in September, Camila and Normani warmly greeted each during Vetements’ Paris Fashion Week showing. This was heartwarming for Fifth Harmony supporters to witness after Camila’s tumultuous split from the group and online bullying from Camila fans aimed at Normani.

Camila opened up about her time in Fifth Harmony with the outlet, saying: “I don’t know if I was struggling more than a normal teenager should, because it’s hard to say what’s normal, whether you’re famous or not. My barometer wasn’t functional. It was more than a person should bear [in that situation]. I think conflict resolution is really important, especially when it comes to a group. Those are skills you don’t have when you’re 16 years old.”

Well, as the quote goes, time heals all wounds. Camila’s statement appears to support that.