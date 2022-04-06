Come this Friday, Camila Cabello’s long-awaited album Familia will be out into the world. Among the tracks featured will be her collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam,” which pretty directly references her November breakup from pop singer Shawn Mendes. “Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down. But I’m back on my feet,” she sings, among myriad other references to the widely-publicized breakup. Now in a new interview with ET, Cabello opened up about how “Bam Bam” sees her “living the lesson” she learned from falling in and out of love.

“…reminding myself, as my mom has told me many times, ‘That’s life,'” she tells ET. “You’re on the ground crying on the bathroom floor and then you’ll have feelings for another person again, and you’ll be crying on the bathroom floor again. And that is the cycle of change. Things just change, you never know what’s around the corner.”

Cabello elaborated on how working on “Bam Bam” with Sheeran was “cathartic,” and how she nearly pinched herself when the “Shape Of You” singer agreed to the collaboration. “When I sent the song and he said, ‘I love, let’s definitely do this,’ I just felt like, ‘This is too good to be true, he’s going to change his mind,’ she said. “He didn’t and he has been so exciting about it throughout.”

Familia is out 4/8 via Epic. Pre-order it here.

