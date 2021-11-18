Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Announce That They’ve Broken Up

One of pop’s most notable couples has called it quits. After two years of dating, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced that their coupling was uncoupled in a joint statement that they shared on their Instagram Stories. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their posts read. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Mendes and Cabello first met back in 2015 when Mendes served as an opener for Cabello’s group Fifth Harmony, which she left at the end of 2016. The duo released their first song together, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” in November 2015 and it entered the top 20 of the singles chart. Nearly four years later, they reconnected for “Señorita,” which hit No. 1 on the charts. The record gave them an American Music Award for collaboration of the year and a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance. Shortly after “Señorita” was released, Mendes and Cabello confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss in an Instagram post.

As for their personal careers, Cabello is wrapping up her third album, Familia, which is led by her summer single “Don’t Go Yet.” Mendes, on the other hand, will kick off his Wonder: The World Tour in March.

You can read the message from Cabello and Mendes in the post above.