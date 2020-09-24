Cardi B couldn’t go to Rio to appear in Anitta’s colorful performance of her new single “Me Gusta” for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, so instead, she’s projected on one of the stage’s background panels as a hologram to rap her bilingual verse. Anitta appears in a leopard print ensemble flanked by dancers to show out on a rooftop overlooking the Brazilian city backed by transparent walls in vibrant red, yellow, blue, and green. Guest rapper Myke Towers also appears as a projection on the center panel, illustrating the creative ways in which artists can still issue live performances in the era of COVID.

Cardi’s appearance on the track continued a hot streak for the rapper, who took much of 2020 off to enjoy family time with her daughter Kulture and pursue political activism by interviewing Presidential candidate Joe Biden. When she made her return to the musical spotlight with the controversial single “WAP,” not only did she make up for lost time, but she also took over public discourse, dominating the Hot 100 chart and turning her impromptu acronym into the hottest new lingo being used by everyone from actors to conservative politicians.

Watch Anitta and Cardi B’s late-night performance of “Me Gusta” above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.