The past week has bene one filled with ups and downs for Cardi B. After kicking it off with a return to No. 1 on the Billboard singles charts with her hit “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, reports arrived mid-week that the Bronx native filed for divorce from her husband Offset after three years of marriage. Bringing things to a high point, Cardi delivers a new guest verse on Anitta’s latest single, “Me Gusta” alongside Myke Towers.

After Anitta sets the mood with her hook and a verse of her own, Cardi steps into to lay off a Spanglish verse. “He like to eat the cake like it’s my b-day,” she says confidently at the beginning of her verse, before concluding it with the declaration that she and Anitta are “two fly mamacitas.”

The song adds to a growing list of high points for Cardi in what is proving to be a very strong year for her, despite the delay of her sophomore album. Last month she was declared the latest face of a Balenciaga campaign, an announcement that arrived her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy debut set a historic record after it became the longest-charting album by a female rapper following its 124th week on the Billboard 200 chart.

Listen to “Me Gusta” in the video above.

