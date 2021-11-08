The Weeknd is in a collaborative mood right now. In October, he linked up with Swedish House Mafia for “Moth To A Flame” and just a few days ago, he and Post Malone dropped “One Right Now.” Now, he has yet another joint effort on the way, and this time, he teaming up with a familiar face in Rosalía, who he recruited for a remix of “Blinding Lights” in late 2020. This time, the two are meeting up on “La Fama,” a new song that’s set for release this Thursday, November 11.

A brief trailer for the song’s video was shared today, and in it, Rosalía sings and dances in a club while The Weeknd looks on and the pair eventually capture each other’s attention. Furthermore, Danny Trejo makes an appearance in the clip, playing the role of an MC of sorts and introducing Rosalía by exclaiming, “So get ready for some heat: La Fama!”

As for the song itself, it has a Latin-influenced beat and sees The Weeknd singing in Spanish, as he did on Maluma’s “Hawái” remix that was released almost exactly a year ago today.

Check out the trailer for The Weeknd and Rosalía’s upcoming “La Fama” video above.