My Chemical Romance has added a slew of new dates to one of the most anticipated tours of the year. The new shows will take place across ten new cities across the US, as well as additional evenings in Brooklyn, Toronto, and Boston.

On top of 14 new arena shows, the Gerard Way-fronted band has added additional tickets to some of their already sold-out shows. Joining MCR on their extensive North American tour on select dates are Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghosh, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon And The Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code.

General on-sale begins Friday, March 11. Check out the full tour schedule below.

08/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

08/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/26 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

08/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/30 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

09/01 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

09/04 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/20 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/24 –Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

09/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/02 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center

10/03 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/05 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/22-23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.