My Chemical Romance has added a slew of new dates to one of the most anticipated tours of the year. The new shows will take place across ten new cities across the US, as well as additional evenings in Brooklyn, Toronto, and Boston.
On top of 14 new arena shows, the Gerard Way-fronted band has added additional tickets to some of their already sold-out shows. Joining MCR on their extensive North American tour on select dates are Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghosh, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon And The Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, and Youth Code.
General on-sale begins Friday, March 11. Check out the full tour schedule below.
08/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/21 — San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
08/23 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/26 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
08/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/30 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
09/01 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/02 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
09/04 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/05 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/07 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/15 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/20 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/21 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/23 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/24 –Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
09/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/02 — Portland, OR @ MODA Center
10/03 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/05 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/22-23 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
10/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young
