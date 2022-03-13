After going a little over three years without an album, Rosalia is gearing up to release her third opus, Motomami, next week. So far, she’s released three singles: “Saoko,” “La Fama” with The Weeknd, and “Chicken Teriyaki.” With just a few days left until the album arrives, Rosalia brought her talents to Saturday Night Live for a pair of performances, delivering bright performances of “Chicken Teriyaki” and “La Fama.” It also marks her solo debut on the show, as she joined Bad Bunny for a performance at the beginning of 2021.

Rosalia’s SNL appearance comes after she revealed the cover art for Motomami. It shows her nearly naked with a helmet on and her hair flowing around while she lays in front of a white backdrop. As for the album itself, it’s been described as conceptual and experimental, while Rosalia calls it her “most personal and confessional and sexy album so far.” In addition to performing on Saturday Night Live, Rosalia has also scored a radio station in Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract.

In addition to the songs from the Motomami, Rosalia previously teamed up with Oneohtrix Point Never for their long-awaited collaboration “Nothing’s Special.”

You can watch Rosalia’s SNL performances in the videos above.