Cardi B’s First-Ever TikTok Is A NSFW Tribute To Her Husband, Offset

Before Cardi B’s 2016 debut mixtape Gansta B*tch Music Vol I, the rapper had appeared on the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York. But Cardi was making a name for herself well before then. Cardi had already amassed over a million followers on Twitter prior to her reality TV debut, and many of her now-defunct Vine videos had gone viral. Since the rapper is keen on making herself go viral, it’s curious that it took Cardi so long before joining the newest social media platform, TikTok.

Cardi B finally made her inaugural appearance on the app this weekend. On Sunday, the singer posted her first video on the platform and it was a NSFW tribute to her husband Offset. “B*tch I done did my first TikTok,” she wrote alongside the video.

For the TikTok, Cardi took part in a popular challenge where a user busts out their sexiest moves over a superimposed image of their man. Cardi followed suit and using the 2012 track “Marry Me” by Rasheeda, the rapper flashed her wedding ring and danced up on candid photos of Offset.

Watch Cardi B’s first TikTok above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.