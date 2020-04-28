As the coronavirus pushes musicians everywhere to postpone their shows or cancel their tours entirely, many artists have turned to livestream performances to bridge the gap in live entertainment. Artists like Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, James Blake, and Post Malone have taken it upon themselves to give their fans virtual performances online. Now, Offset aims to raise the bar on digital concerts. Rather than host an Instagram live, Offset will join friends for a high-production virtual reality concert.

Virtual reality organization Oculus Venues partnered with Supersphere VR to bring an immersive and energetic concert experience to fans from their homes. Offset tapped fellow rappers Saint Jhn, Rich The Kid, and Young Thug to join him in the performance. The rappers will be broadcasting their performances into the virtual venue and donations from the event will be donated to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

As part of the virtual experience, friends will be able to meet up inside the venue and enjoy the show together through VR headsets. According to Supersphere, the event will mimic a typical stadium show along with “actual production and stagecraft that fans would typically enjoy on tour.”

Offset’s VR performance kicks off 4/29 at 7 p.m. EDT. Watch it here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music Artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.