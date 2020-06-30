Cardi B Shuts Down A ‘Clout Chaser’ Who Accused Her Of Stealing Lyrics

A rapper named Dela Wesst, who has over half a million TikTok followers, has accused Cardi B of stealing lyrics from her (for Offset’s “Clout” and Blueface’s “Thotiana (Remix)”). Cardi was having none of that.

Yesterday, Wesst shared a video in which she accuses Cardi of plagiarizing lyrics, avoiding the subject, and needlessly bringing her child into the conversation. Cardi decided to offer a lengthy response in the form of multiple tweets, starting with, “First of all you weird ass b*tch u been trying me for hot minute .You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this sh*t on a pic of me & my kid .SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid.” The tweet included a screenshot of a post in which Wesst criticized Cardi and used a photo of her and Kulture.

Cardi then went on to outline the timeline of when she wrote her lyrics, saying they came before Wesst’s.

After making her points, Cardi said, “Sooooo stop WITH YOUR SH*T .Never Hurd about you b4 you started using my name for tic too .Stop chasing clout and chase a bag and a dentist like I DID SIS !”

Wesst responded, “Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it the internet. I didn’t hear the section of the song THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT. I am also not hearing by any ‘CLOUTS’ in the verse.” Cardi fired back, “jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN B*TCH ! Sit down you weirdo clown .Talkin about you coulda dm me BITCH did you dm b4 you did like ten videos of me poppin sh*t? Or them 30 tweets about me talkin sh*t?”

When a Cardi fan pointed out that Wesst gained more followers during their exchange, Cardi noted, “Only people that follows her is people that hate me .You could me a murderer a KKK if you HATE CARDI B they will be on b*tches page like YOU SO AMAZING ,Queen ,talent,you so smart Same sh*t different person.”

Wesst answered, “You clearly were LISTENING TO RESPOND & not LISTENING TO COMPREHEND. The lyrics from CLOUT are almost IDENTICAL to my lyrics in Thotiana. So, you genuinely proved nothing to me.” Cardi responded, “You posted your lyrics on the other post it said February 6 my lyrics are from January 9th ..Goodbye sweety your DISTURB.Clout chase from somebody else.CLOWN now go do a video about THAT!”