Carly Rae Jepsen Is Done With Post-Breakup Lies On ‘Let’s Be Friends’

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, which means celebrations of love are incoming. Love is a multi-faceted thing, though. The romantic elements are usually the headline, but love isn’t always easy, especially when it comes to an end. That’s the part of the equation Carly Rae Jepsen is focusing on with her new song, “Let’s Be Friends.”

Jepsen says of the single, “‘Let’s Be Friends’ is about the little lie we all share to soften the blow of a breakup. This Valentine’s Day I’d prefer to just rip off the band aid. See you never!” Indeed, Jepsen has no intention of remaining friends with her ex, as she sings about the regularly occurring falsehood, “Let’s be friends then never speak again / It’s cool, we can just pretend / We’re friends and never speak again / See you soon, hope we can remain good friends.”

It’s not clear if the track is a standalone single, or if it’s part of a larger project coming up. If the latter is true, it would mark a quick turnaround for Jepsen, as her latest album, Dedicated, was released less than a year ago. Regardless, Jepsen will have a busy 2019, as she is set to make appearances at Coachella and Governors Ball.

Listen to “Let’s Be Friends” above.