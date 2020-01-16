Governors Ball 2020 Lineup Features Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, And Vampire Weekend

The Governors Ball festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and they’ll be doing so with a strong lineup: The fest’s 2020 slate of performers has been revealed, and the top line of the poster features Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, and Vampire Weekend.

The rest of the lineup also includes Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, HER, Foals, Summer Walker, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Swae Lee, Snail Mail, Jay Som, Frankie Cosmos, Black Midi, Pup, Earthgang, YBN Cordae, and others.

The festival goes down between June 5 and June 7 at Randall’s Island Park in New York City. Find the full lineup below.

Tame Impala

Missy Elliott

Flume

Vampire Weekend

Stevie Nicks

Solange

Miley Cyrus

Ellie Goulding

HER

Rüfüs Du Soul

Portugal The Man

Foals

Summer Walker

Jon Bellion

Khruangbin

Carly Rae Jepsen

Maren Morris

Of Monsters And Men

Milky Chance

Bleachers

Banks

Danny Brown

Gryffin

Steve Lacy

Madeon

Alessia Cara

Girl Talk

Swae Lee

Pink Sweats

Pinegrove

Snail Mail

Arizona

Dominic Fike

Dave

Oliver Tree

Earthgang

Alec Benjamin

Muna

Cuco

Pup

YBN Cordae

Charly Bliss

Princess Nokia

Tones And I

Fontaines D.C.

Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)

Sasha Sloan

Poolside

Slowthai

Black Midi

Frankie Cosmos

Jay Som

Charlotte Lawrence

Maxo Kream

Kota The Friend

Nasty Cherry

Max

Chase Atlantic

99 Neighbors

Laundry Day

Johnny Utah

Chiiild

Yeek

Ryland James

Poppy Jean Crawford

Almost Monday

Hand Made House

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.