Governors Ball 2020 Lineup Features Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, And Vampire Weekend

The Governors Ball festival is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, and they’ll be doing so with a strong lineup: The fest’s 2020 slate of performers has been revealed, and the top line of the poster features Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume, and Vampire Weekend.
The rest of the lineup also includes Stevie Nicks, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, HER, Foals, Summer Walker, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Bleachers, Danny Brown, Swae Lee, Snail Mail, Jay Som, Frankie Cosmos, Black Midi, Pup, Earthgang, YBN Cordae, and others.
The festival goes down between June 5 and June 7 at Randall’s Island Park in New York City. Find the full lineup below.
- Tame Impala
- Missy Elliott
- Flume
- Vampire Weekend
- Stevie Nicks
- Solange
- Miley Cyrus
- Ellie Goulding
- HER
- Rüfüs Du Soul
- Portugal The Man
- Foals
- Summer Walker
- Jon Bellion
- Khruangbin
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Maren Morris
- Of Monsters And Men
- Milky Chance
- Bleachers
- Banks
- Danny Brown
- Gryffin
- Steve Lacy
- Madeon
- Alessia Cara
- Girl Talk
- Swae Lee
- Pink Sweats
- Pinegrove
- Snail Mail
- Arizona
- Dominic Fike
- Dave
- Oliver Tree
- Earthgang
- Alec Benjamin
- Muna
- Cuco
- Pup
- YBN Cordae
- Charly Bliss
- Princess Nokia
- Tones And I
- Fontaines D.C.
- Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem)
- Sasha Sloan
- Poolside
- Slowthai
- Black Midi
- Frankie Cosmos
- Jay Som
- Charlotte Lawrence
- Maxo Kream
- Kota The Friend
- Nasty Cherry
- Max
- Chase Atlantic
- 99 Neighbors
- Laundry Day
- Johnny Utah
- Chiiild
- Yeek
- Ryland James
- Poppy Jean Crawford
- Almost Monday
- Hand Made House
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.