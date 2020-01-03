Recent days have been flooded with rumors about the lineup for this year’s Coachella. Now, though, there is no need for rumors anymore, because Coachella has officially revealed its 2020 lineup.

Weekend 1 is sold out 🌴 Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

Rage Against The Machine headlined the first Coachella in 1999, and reunited to again headline in 2007. Meanwhile, neither Ocean nor Scott have headlined the fest, but they have performed at it before (in 2012 and 2017, respectively).

The announcement follows a flurry of advance lineup rumors, which said that Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott would be headlining, and that also performing would be My Chemical Romance, Radiohead leader Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, and Flume. MCR is notably absent from the lineup.

Other artists appearing at this year’s festival include Calvin Harris, Run The Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Bigbang, Summer Walker, Disclosure, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Big Sean, Brockhampton, Charli XCX, Princess Nokia, TNGHT, Lil Uzi Vert, FKA Twigs, Danny Elfman, Lil Nas X, Idles, Carly Rae Jepsen, Swae Lee, Noname, Kim Petras, Weyes Blood, and many more.

The festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19. Weekend One is already sold out, but Weekend Two will be on sale on January 6 here.

