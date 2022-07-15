Carly Rae Jepsen Teams Up With Lewis OfMan For The Uplifting ‘Move Me’

Carly Rae Jepsen, who is embarking on a tour later this year, has teamed up with Lewis OfMan for a new song called “Move Me.” The two connected over Zoom during the pandemic and the result is this uplifting earworm with a catchy melody and infectious piano. It finds the singers looking to optimism in tough times.

“In Sept of 2020 I heard about an artist named Lewis OfMan,” the “Call Me Maybe” singer said in a statement. “A friend sent me a playlist and I kept pausing at the same track of Lewis’s thinking ‘this is really good.’ The world was upside down so there was extra time to really listen to music and then ask questions like ‘who made this and how can we be friends?’ Lewis has really been the silver lining of my last two years when touring wasn’t possible and travel was just a dream. On top of that, he has one of my favorite male voices. I can’t wait for you to hear our first collaboration after such a long wait.”

Lewis OfMan added, “Carly & I met and worked in a really modern way, I received a call from her and I was honored that she liked my music in such a genuine way. Our relationship was Zoom-ed quite fast and we became close friends and these sessions almost felt like a shared diary, where we were sharing our stories.”

Listen to “Move Me” above.