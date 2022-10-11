The seamless combination of Carly Rae Jepsen and Rufus Wainwright is rivaled only by the balance Jepsen strikes between disco and pop in her latest single “The Loneliest Time,” the title track of her forthcoming sixth studio album due October 21. The cinematic music video only adds fuel to the duo-we-never-knew-we-needed fire.

The video looks like it’s taken directly from old Hollywood, bringing to life what Jepsen and Wainwright harmonized in the first verse, “Just like Shakespeare wrote a tragedy / But our story, never finished it / ‘Cause our love, we never finished it.” Jepsen flies (literally) from her apartment window to Wainwright’s rooftop, where they delightfully dance and commit to giving elusive love another try “’cause we’ve had the loneliest time.”

Jepsen commemorated her full-circle moment with Wainwright on Instagram, detailing “the story of our meet cute” and admitting she’s so proud of “The Loneliest Time” that she “could cry.”

“I’ve know [sic] Rufus ‘intimately’ for years,” Jepsen wrote. “Since first hearing Poses something shifted in the way I look at life even — ‘life is a game and true love is a trophy’… but I was just a girl on a train hearing a perfect song and feeling that wild connection to an artist I’d never met before.”

“Fast forward 10 years and change and I’m an LA regular, who’s fallen (a few times) in and out of love — enough to write about it — enough to even call it a disco and smile through the tears a bit,” she continued, going on to note she “ever so politely stalked” Wainwright to get him on the track.

Jepsen announced The Loneliest Time in August and has released four singles. Preceding “The Loneliest Time” were “Western Wind,” “Beach House,” and “Talking To Yourself.”

The Loneliest Time is out 10/21 via Interscope and School Boy. Pre-save it here.