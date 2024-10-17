One of the (many) downsides to being a famous singer is that you can’t casually catch another artist’s concert without being mobbed by people. Unless you wear a disguise, that is.

Chappell Roan attended the Los Angeles date of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s Sweat tour on Wednesday wearing a black wig to conceal her instant-giveaway red locks. She went with her creative director Ramisha Sattar, who shared a video of an undercover Roan at the show on Instagram.

Roan previously revealed that Charli XCX was the first person to reach out to her after she opened up about her struggles with fame.

“I love Charli so much. She was like the first girl to reach out and check on me. She was like ‘Hi, this is about to get really hard and if you need a friend, I’ll be here for you’. So it’s just so sick to see her just ruling the f*cking world and doing it her way,” she said during a soundcheck Q&A, according to NME. “I think so many people have tried to put her in a pop box of like ‘she’s a pop star’ and like she is but she’s like a club girl and is fully living. She’s fueling the fantasy and it’s working because it’s her and it’s so inspiring to me. She’s just, I am so proud of her for Brat and I can’t wait to see her and Troye’s show.”