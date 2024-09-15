Here Is Charli XCX’s ‘Sweat’ Tour Setlist For 2024

Yesterday (September 14), Charli XCX and Troye Sivan officially kicked off their joint Sweat Tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Keeping in line with the “365” singer’s non-conventional ethos, logistically the Sweat Tour shakes things up. Instead of designating a block of time to each act, there is a rotating show. Although Troye Sivan opens the performance and in acts (of three tracks), they swap out tracks at times performing songs together.
Check out Charli XCX’s setlist below (according to Setlist.fm), along with the remaining tour stops.
Charli XCX’s Sweat Tour Setlist
1. “365” with Shygirl
2. “360”
3. “Von Dutch”
4. “Club Classics” with Troye Sivan
5. “Unlock It”
6. “Sympathy Is A Knife”
7. “Guess” featuring Billie Eilish
8. “Boys”
9. “Girl, So Confusing” featuring Lorde
10. “Everything Is Romantic”
11. “Speed Drive”
12. “Apple”
13. “365”
14. “Vroom Vroom”
15. “1999” with Troye Sivan
16. “Track 10”
17. “I Love It” (Icona Pop cover)
18. “Talk Talk” with Troye Sivan
Charli XCX’s 2024 Tour Dates: Sweat Tour with Troye Sivan
09/16 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/05 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/22 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/27 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *
11/28 — London, UK @ The O2 *
11/29 — Birmingham, UK @ BP Pulse Live *
12/02 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *
*Brat Arena Tour without Troye Sivan
Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out 10/11 via Atlantic. Find more information here.