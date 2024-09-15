Here Is Charli XCX’s ‘Sweat’ Tour Setlist For 2024

Yesterday (September 14), Charli XCX and Troye Sivan officially kicked off their joint Sweat Tour at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Keeping in line with the “365” singer’s non-conventional ethos, logistically the Sweat Tour shakes things up. Instead of designating a block of time to each act, there is a rotating show. Although Troye Sivan opens the performance and in acts (of three tracks), they swap out tracks at times performing songs together.

Check out Charli XCX’s setlist below (according to Setlist.fm), along with the remaining tour stops.