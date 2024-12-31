This time last year, Chappell Roan was playing in 500- to 1,000-capacity venues. Now, she’s breaking records for the largest crowds in the history of multiple music festivals. The talent was always there; now, the people are, too.

A big draw of a Roan performance is seeing what outfit her and her team, including stylist Genesis Webb, have dreamed up. To cap off her remarkable 2024, the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer shared her “top 10 personal rankings of my most ‘iconic’ looks of the year” on Instagram, a list that includes her fits from Governor Ball, Lollapalooza, and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Below, you can find the full list of Roan’s self-proclaimed top looks from this year, including links (ACL Fest sadly did not make the cut).

Webb spoke to Harper Bazaar’s earlier this year about how she and Roan initially bonded over both being from the midwest. “Coming from more lower-class backgrounds, it just kind of brings this sense of familiarity in a space like that. And she’s also such a girl’s girl, and I was one of the only girls on the set,” she said, adding, “I’d worked with a couple people prior who were way bigger than her and who didn’t really have a lot of opinions. But she had this really specific thing that she wanted to do.”