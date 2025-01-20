2024 was a breakout year for Chappell Roan, and aside from her beloved music, a significant part of that was her willingness to speak her mind in situations when many other artists in her position wouldn’t. That said, Roan thinks there are times when her outspokenness might actually hurt her.

In a new interview with BBC, she explained:

“I think, actually, I’d be more successful if I was OK wearing a muzzle [laughs]. If I were to override more of my basic instincts, where my heart is going, ‘Stop, stop, stop, you’re not OK,’ I would be bigger. I would be way bigger… And I would still be on tour right now.”

Roan turned down the idea of extending her 2024 tour for physical and mental health reasons, crediting that sense of her resolve to her late grandfather, saying, “There’s something he said that I think about in every move I make with my career. There are always options. So when someone says, ‘Do this concert because you’ll never get offered that much money ever again’, it’s like, who cares? If I don’t feel like doing this right now, there are always options. There is not a scarcity of opportunity. I think about that all the time.”

